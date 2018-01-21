Paul Lambert Delighted With 'Outstanding' Stoke Win in First Game in Charge

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Paul Lambert labelled his Stoke side's performance as 'outstanding' as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the Scot's first game in charge.

Second half goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf were enough to give Stoke the three points after what was a cagey first half from both sides. Stoke were much improved in the second half and were able to put in a dominant performance at the bet365 Stadium.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lambert praised his side's performance as well as the home support from the stands. He said: "I thought we were outstanding. From the off, I thought the tempo and the atmosphere in the stadium was spot on.


"We never looked like losing a goal and the energy for our goals was outstanding. We dominated the game without being too cutting. I thought the second half we were outstanding.

"The first goal set the tone and the second was just brilliant play. I'm delighted for Mame as he works really hard."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

It was Lambert's first Premier League game he had taken charge off since he was sacked by Aston Villa in 2015, and he admitted he'd forgotten the feeling of managing at the top level.

He added: "The atmosphere and support of the crowd has been huge. I've forgotten what it's actually like and you wonder why you come back, but this is me and I won't ever change.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"I thought Charlie [Adam] was excellent, and I don't think [Jack] Butland had a save to make.

"The back four were outstanding and the midfield three had terrific energy levels, and the front three were a handful throughout the game."

The win lifts Stoke out of the relegation zone and are now just three points away from 10th place. They'll take a lot on confidence into their next game against Watford at the bet365 Stadium as Lambert looks to secure back-to-back wins with his new side.

