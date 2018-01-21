Paul Merson Accuses Arsenal of Pushing Jack Wilshere Out of the Club Amid New Contract

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has excused his former club of pushing Jack Wilshere out of the club over the midfielder's contract situation. 

As it stands, Wilshere's contract ends at the end of summer and could face the possibility of leaving on a free. However, Arsenal have offered him a contract, though not to the liking of Merson.

The new proposed contract for the 26-year-old will see his wage drop from £120,000-a-week to £80,000-a-week, and according to Merson this is a telltale sign that the Gunners do not want him at the club.

Merson told Sky Sports (via The Sun): “What you said, £120,000-a-week down to £80,000-a-week, that tells me that they want him to leave.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“They want him to say that he wants to leave. They don’t want to be seen to letting go another top player.

“They want to be going ‘well we tried but he wants to leave’.

Merson maintains that Arsenal are trying to push Wilshere out, though it can be argued that Wilshere's supposedly markdown on wages his new proposed contract is down to the uncertainty of the player's health. 

It was reported last week by David Ornstein that the Englishmen was to agree to the new contract, which will be heavily incentivised to make up for the drop in weekly salary. 

Wilshere has only now experienced being in the starting berth, after a torrid history with injuries and health issues., thus, Arsenal's apprehension about his health is tied into their new proposed contract for Wilshere.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Wilshere has started and finished his last eight Premier League games, in which he has thoroughly impressed in. He featured in Arsenal's 4-1 drumming over Crystal Palace on Saturday, continuing to stake his claim for admission to the England squad.

