Report Details the Nature of Real Madrid's Incoming £200m Offer for Spurs Striker Harry Kane

January 21, 2018

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is set to become the subject of a monster bid from Real Madrid as the reigning Spanish champions prepare to overhaul their struggling squad.

Los Blancos have been way off the pace this season and currently lie fifth in La Liga, a whopping 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.

They'll have the chance to cut that back down to 16 points with victory over Deportivo on Sunday, before Barca take to the field later in the day against Real Betis, but it is seeming like the chance of retaining their title has already gone.

Madrid have struggled particularly in attack this term, with Cristiano Ronaldo having had little influence on the side, Gareth Bale having again battled with injury and Karim Benzema playing poorly.

In recent years the trio have been on fire, but this season they have all looked a world away from where they should be, and the Sunday Times believe Spurs talisman Kane could be the prime target for the club to rebuild around.

Jonathan Norcroft reports that Real are willing to shell out £200m to sign Kane, which would trump the previous transfer world record set by Paris Saint-Germain when they signed Neymar for £198m last summer.

Tottenham's wage structure is well documented, and the Times make that the focus of their article, highlighting that Daniel Levy hasn't yet opened talks with Kane about the possibility of a new deal. The England striker takes home a relatively 'modest' wage of around £100,000-a-week, which is less than new Chelsea signing Ross Barkley.

Real are understood to be keen to offer the superstar a weekly wage of around £200,000 to come to the Berbabeu, and Neymar, Eden Hazard and Robert Lewandowski have also been tipped to join the possible revolution.

