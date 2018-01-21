Roma Legend Francesco Totti Jokingly Jibes at Edin Dzeko's Potential Move to Chelsea

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Roma legend Francesco Totti has been caught on camera joking with Edin Dzeko surrounding the frontman's potential move to Chelsea, asking if their train taking them to Milan was London bound. 

Reports have claimed that the Blues have tabled a combined bid in the region of €50m (£44m) plus €10m (£8.8m) in add-ons for the capture of the 31-year-old and defender Emerson Palmieri. 

While the former Manchester City man's agent claimed earlier in the week that his client had no intention to leave the Stadio Olimpico this month, the Serie A giant's director of sport Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, or Monchi as he is also known, failed to rule out the imminent exit of the striker in a recent press conference, although insisted that they would not weaken themselves for the remainder of the season. 

But ahead of Roma's Italian top-flight upper echelons clash with Inter Milan on Sunday evening at San Siro, Dzeko was pictured boarding a train while being jokingly questioned by former great Totti. 

Since the 41-year-old's retirement, he has been instated as a club director and when travelling to Nerazzurri's home on Saturday, comically double checked the destination ahead of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international stepping aboard. 

“This train doesn’t go to London, does it?”, Totti jokingly asked as Dzeko prepared to board the train, as quoted by  Football Italia.

To which the striker smiled and replied: “Not yet.”

Despite Chelsea seemingly doing all they can to bolster their attacking options this month, the Blues ran out 4-0 winners against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime, with an Eden Hazard brace and strikes either side of half-time from Willian and Victor Moses securing all three points. 

