Sky Sports Journalist Reveals Trio of Clubs Want to Sign Outcast Leicester Striker Leonardo Ulloa

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague has revealed Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is wanted by the Championship's Aston Villa and La Liga sides Leganes and Levante.

The Argentine target man is well out of favour at the King Power Stadium, and is behind Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani in the pecking order. The club have just completed a deal for Fousseni Diabate, which further limits his opportunities in theory.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He has only seen 19 minutes of Premier League action so far this season is said to be keen to end his stint with the Midlands club to reignite his career.

The 31-year-old infamously tried to engineer a move away from the club a year agoafter feeling 'betrayed' by former coach Claudio Ranieri, something he took to Twitter to speak about.

Aston Villa, Leganés and Levante all want Ulloa. Leicester happy to let him go. It should be a loan deal with an option to buy pic.twitter.com/74kYWi3Yaj — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 21, 2018

Spanish Journalist Balague believes Villa are in with a chance to sign Ulloa, with Steve Bruce in need of another striker after losing Jonathan Kodjia to injury for the rest of the season.

Villa is his likeliest destination with most bookmakers, but the Villains could face competition from Levante and Leganes, and Getafe and Leeds United have also been linked with the player's services.

Most Leicester fans would bid Ulloa a fond farewell - the striker has scored some vital goals for the club over the past few years, particular in their bid for promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, and then in the club's historic title victory in 2015/16.

