Swansea vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Swansea are desperate for points as they look to keep their Premier League status, but face a Liverpool side unbeaten in 18 games and full of confidence after their stunning win over runaway leaders Manchester City last weekend.

The Reds are looking to consolidate their place in the top four and keep breathing down the necks of second placed Manchester United. Here's all you need to know before Monday night's clash:

Classic Encounter

The two sides met on match day four of the 2013/14 Premier League season, with on-fire Liverpool coming up against Jonjo Shelvey, a man they had sold to the Swans for £5m that summer. The then 21-year-old would have a starring role in the Monday night fixture for good and bad reasons.

The midfielder made his mark by scoring against his former employers after just 87 seconds, the first goal Liverpool had conceded that season. However, Shelvey would quickly go from hero to zero as his clumsy back pass played Daniel Sturridge in and the Reds forward snapped up the gift to equalise.

Shelvey then seemed to forget he had left Liverpool for a second time, playing an awful pass straight to Victor Moses, who powered his way through and fired the visitors ahead at half-time. Swansea would nick a point though, as Michu fired home from a lay-off to ensure an entertaining 2-2 draw, a result which ended Liverpool's 100% record that season.

Team News

Swansea are likely to go with nearly the same XI that drew with Newcastle last week, with the only change being Wilfred Bony coming in up front for Oliver McBurnie. As for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is set to make his Premier League debut for the Reds after missing the win over Man City, whilst Jurgen Klopp is likely to continue his rotation policy with Ragnar Klavan potentially coming in alongside him.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson could also return after being rested for the City win, with Emre Can possibly dropping to the bench for this one. Loris Karius is set to continue his run as first choice goalkeeper as the German looks to prove his worth at Anfield. Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge are both still out with injuries.





Potential Swansea XI: Fabianski, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Bartley, Olsson, Ki, Dyer, Clucas, Carroll, Ayew, Bony.





Potential Liverpool XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Klavan, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Salah.





Prediction

Confidence at Swansea is relatively low, whilst the vibe at Liverpool couldn't be any better. Jurgen Klopp's men are going about their business nicely and will really fancy their chances here. Swansea's defence has been awful this season, and it's hard to see how they will cope with Liverpool's blistering offence and their high press.

Expect the visitors to take their unbeaten run to 19 here with a fair few goals flying in. Swansea have looked lost in their games and desperately lack any offensive quality after the summer departures of Fernando Llorente and Glyfi Sigurdsson, both of whom scored in the Swans shock 3-2 win at Anfield 12 months ago.

Prediction: Swansea 1 - 3 Liverpool