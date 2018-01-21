VIDEO: You're Doing it Wrong! Hazard & Willian Troll Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte After Brighton Win

Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and Willian could find themselves in a world of trouble with Antonio Conte after jokingly calling the manager out, following their 4-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

The duo were quite impressive against their most recent opposition, linking up immaculately and both getting on the scoresheet, with Hazard netting a brace to help the Blues to their first win of 2018 (in 90 minutes).

Hazard's name is likely the first on the team-sheet at Chelsea, but Wiliian hasn't been so fortunate, as he hasn't been getting as much playing time as he'd probably like under the Italian.

The Belgian, though, seems to believe that the Blues would be much better off starting Willian alongside him as much as possible, as it's very easy for them to play together.

Conducting a satirical interview after the match, Hazard made a cheeky jibe at the Chelsea manager, suggesting that he should play the Brazilian star more often.

Check it out in the video below:

Hazard and Willian joked in a post-match interview today about how easy is to play together and Eden coughed "but.. Antonio you know" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YEwDGSrYfc — Dumitrel Miron (@mynameisdumi) January 20, 2018

Conte is very likely to see the fun in this, but it's also possible for things to go the other way around.

The Italian has shown that he can be just as jovial, since joining the Blues last year, but he's not very open to taking tactical advice from his players.

Just ask David Luiz...