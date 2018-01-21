Wilfred Ndidi Continues to Dominate the Midfield as Well as the Hearts of Leicester City Fans

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Saturday afternoon saw Leicester City defeat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. Their win sees the Foxes climb to seventh in the table, a stark contrast to their position just before Claud Puel took over for Craig Shakespeare. 

Goals from Jamie Vardy, from the spot, and Riyad Mahrez were enough to put a maligned Watford to the sword. At the centre of the win for Leicester lay another impressive performance from Wilfred Ndidi, and their fans seemed to think so too. 

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The Nigerian who tops the charts for tackles won (102) in the league by some margin, again displayed his enforcer role in Saturday's win. 

His consistent performances have inevitably drawn myriads of comparisons to former Foxes' player N'Golo Kanté, who was clout to Leicester's surprise title-winning season.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

After the win against Watford Leicester fans clamoured to Twitter to express their compliments for the 21-year-old Nigerian midfielder. 

Here are a select few of he enamoured Leicester fans:

(You may be interested in reading  Ahmed Musa returning to CSKA Moscow, according to Nigeria Head Coach)


Ndidi, still only 21-years-old, helped his nation qualify for the summer's World Cup. 

He continues to be an integral part of the Leicester setup, and it won't be long before bigger clubs come sniffing. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters