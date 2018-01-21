Wilfred Ndidi Continues to Dominate the Midfield as Well as the Hearts of Leicester City Fans

Saturday afternoon saw Leicester City defeat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. Their win sees the Foxes climb to seventh in the table, a stark contrast to their position just before Claud Puel took over for Craig Shakespeare.

Goals from Jamie Vardy, from the spot, and Riyad Mahrez were enough to put a maligned Watford to the sword. At the centre of the win for Leicester lay another impressive performance from Wilfred Ndidi, and their fans seemed to think so too.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The Nigerian who tops the charts for tackles won (102) in the league by some margin, again displayed his enforcer role in Saturday's win.

His consistent performances have inevitably drawn myriads of comparisons to former Foxes' player N'Golo Kanté, who was clout to Leicester's surprise title-winning season.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

After the win against Watford Leicester fans clamoured to Twitter to express their compliments for the 21-year-old Nigerian midfielder.

Here are a select few of he enamoured Leicester fans:

Wilfred Ndidi.. that is all.. no better centre mid in the league.. his stats are something else.. what a buy — Bushy (@LeeBush79) January 21, 2018

Wilfred Wilfred Ndidi he’ll take the ball from you 🔵⚽️🎼@Ndidi25 — Tyla (@tylastrickland) January 20, 2018

Wilfred Ndidi vs Watford:



* 7 tackles

* 5 clearances

* 4 shots

* 48 passes (79% success)

* 8.1/10 @WhoScored rating



Man of the Match 🇳🇬#lcfc #LEIWAT #Ndidi pic.twitter.com/uDkBmqfQcI — Andy Bisnos (@AndyBisnosLCFC) January 20, 2018

Wilfred Ndidi is an absolute boss. — nh (@NHlcfc) January 20, 2018

Wilfred Ndidi is so good at football — Harry Josephs (@HarryJosephs) January 20, 2018

I keep saying Ndidi will be better than Kante in a year, is that still happening? Fuck yes it is #lcfc — Danny Corbett (@DARCorbett84) January 20, 2018

Ndidi is going to be an absolute baller. — Nathan Farrell (@Mo_Farrell92) January 20, 2018

Ndidi is so fucking good, I can’t rave enough about him!! — Ashley Clarke (@ashclarke10) January 20, 2018

Ndidi, still only 21-years-old, helped his nation qualify for the summer's World Cup.

He continues to be an integral part of the Leicester setup, and it won't be long before bigger clubs come sniffing.