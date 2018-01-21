Yohan Cabaye Leaves Emirates on Crutches With Roy Hodgson Worried About Ligament Damage

Since Roy Hodgson took over Crystal Palace earlier in the season, their resurgence has been admirable, currently finding themselves 13th in the Premier League, having lost just twice in their last 13 top flight outings, with both coming at the hands of Arsenal.

A shocking start which saw the Eagles concede four goals in the opening 22 minutes on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and the out of form Alexandre Lacazette, forced the south London club to succumb to their third heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Very very disappointed with the result and performance yesterday...thanks for the support fans👍🏾 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/wsyztNM08M — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) January 21, 2018

A smattering of pride was restored for this weekend's visitors to the Emirates Stadium just over 10 minutes from time as Luka Milivojevic found his name on the scoresheet, but all in all it was a disappointing day for the Croydon-based club, which was made even worse shortly before the full-time whistle.

Midfield maestro Yohan Cabaye was removed from proceedings in the dying moments of the contest on a stretcher, adding greater worry to Hodgson's already extended injury list.

While the extent of the issue has not yet been confirmed, the Evening Standard's James Olley uploaded an image to his official Twitter account portraying the Frenchman leaving north London on crutches with his right foot encased in a protective boot.

Putting aside the fact this is an awful photo, Cabaye left the Emirates on crutches in a protective boot but says he has only twisted his ankle. #cpfc pic.twitter.com/mf5FoxNx4u — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 20, 2018

Although the journalist claimed the 32-year-old had stated it was simply a twisted ankle, Palace boss Hodgson believes it could well be more serious.





The Eagles' treatment room already consists of Connor Wickham and Mamadou Sakho, who are still a few weeks away from returning, Jason Puncheon, Scott Dann, and Jeffrey Schlupp, who are all long-term absentees, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who could face surgery on an ankle issue.

"We've lost two to a cruciate ligament injuries, one to a medial knee ligament, Ruben Loftus-Cheek to an ankle ligament, probably lost Yohan Cabaye to an ankle ligament", the 70-year-old told the Croydon Advertiser.

"We only just got Joel Ward back, we've still got Mamadou Sakho trying to recover from a major calf injury. That's an awful lot of players with good quality for any team in the lower half of the league to deal with."