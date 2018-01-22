6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League as Exciting Relegation Battle Intensifies

There were more twists and turns this weekend in the Premier League, with the relegation battle hotting up.

Only nine points separate the bottom 11 teams as Stoke moved out of the relegation zone and were replaced by Southampton.

Tottenham lost ground on the top four, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all grabbing wins, while Arsenal also picked up three points.

With all that in mind, here are our top moments.

Best Goal

Chelsea tore Brighton apart during the early stages of Saturday's early kick-off but some of the intricate play before Willian's rasping effort was simply wonderful to watch.

The Brazilian lashed home following interchanges between Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi, the latter flicking into Willian's path before an unstoppable shot beat a helpless Mathew Ryan.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Blues had gone through a tough patch but Saturday's win means they remain a firm favourite to secure a top four spot.

Best Start for a New Manager

There will be tougher tests for Stoke over the next few months, but new Potters boss Paul Lambert got his reign at the bet365 Stadium off to the perfect start with a win over Huddersfield.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Lambert had been without a club since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers last year but he showed no signs of managerial ring rust as goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf secured a much-needed win.

Stoke are now out of the bottom three, replaced by Southampton who drew 1-1 with Tottenham on Sunday.

Best Assist

Manchester City got back on track against Newcastle after slipping up at Anfield last week and Leroy Sane put in another impressive display, his assist for Sergio Aguero's third in particular standing out.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Germany international weaved his way into the penalty area, drawing across three or four Magpies defenders before teeing up Aguero for his hat-trick.

City remain 12 points ahead of closest competitors Manchester United, who beat Burnley 1-0 thanks to Anthony Martial's impressive strike.

Best Save

It wasn't all smooth sailing for City, with Karl Darlow making a number of good saves to keep Pep Guardiola's side frustrated.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His stop from Raheem Sterling, an instinctive right hand to paw the ball onto the post and away from danger, was probably the pick of the bunch.

An honourable mention goes to Willy Caballero and his reflex save against Brighton to brilliantly deny Tomer Hemed's goal-bound effort.

Best Reason for Sacking a Manager

Managerial sackings are always somewhat dramatic, but the way in which Watford disposed of Marco Silva was something special.

The Hornets blamed an "unwarranted approach" for Silva's services, widely expected to be from Everton, as the "catalyst" for the 40-year-old's dismissal.

📝 | #watfordfc has parted company with Marco Silva.



The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.



More here ⤵️https://t.co/vQbbURcTbn — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018

Watford have now appointed former Rubin Kazan and Malaga boss Javi Gracia as they looked to turn around their woeful recent form.

Best 'Good Guy' Moment

James McCarthy's broken leg overshadowed Everton's 1-1 draw with West Brom, leaving Salomon Rondon, who tackled the Irishman, in tears.

McCarthy suffered a double leg fracture in the accidental collision in what was just his third league game of the season after returning from an injury lay-off in December.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

After seeing the incident, McCarthy's Everton and Republic of Ireland teammate Seamus Coleman headed down from the stands to check on the midfielder's condition.

Rondon also tweeted his good wishes to McCarthy after the game, stating he was "devastated".