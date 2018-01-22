Andy Carroll to See Specialist as He Faces 3-Month Absence With Fractured Foot

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

West Ham's towering striker Andy Carroll is set to face another lengthy absence away from the pitch, after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot against West Brom last month - in which he scored both goals in a 2-1 Hammers victory.

The 29-year-old made a brief appearance against Tottenham days later, but is understood to have had a painkilling injection prior to coming on.

Chelsea had reportedly lined up a deal to sign Carroll this month as they look to secure a physical striker this January. However, the injury has prompted the Italian to look elsewhere; with Chelsea now set to move for Burnley's Ashley Barnes.

Hammers anager David Moyes - Speaking to BBC Sport prior to the Bournemouth clash - explained the extent of the problem:

"We found out yesterday after Andy went for a scan and it showed up that he has got a problem. We are not sure whether the ankle will need an operation or not.

"We are getting two or three specialists to look at it and then we will be able to make the correct decision. Hopefully we will know within a week.

"To lose him takes away a big part of our armoury. It is frustrating for Andy, but it is frustrating for us... Andy gives us another option and alters the way other teams play against you."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters