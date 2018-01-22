Ashley Williams Admits Everton Could Face Relegation Battle Unless Performances Improve

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Everton defender Ashley Williams has warned the club could yet be dragged into the relegation dogfight unless they address their recent poor form.

The Toffees currently sit in ninth place in the Barclays Premier League, but sit only six points ahead of the relegation zone, and are without a win in their last six games.

As reported by Sky Sports, the former Swansea captain admitted his side face being pulled back into trouble if performances do not improve quickly.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It's not good. The gaffer said he wanted a result to stop the losing streak [of four matches] so we did that but it's not good reading," said Williams.

"We need to win games and when teams are below us in the league, especially at home, they are the type of games you want to win.

"If you don't perform for periods of the season you're going to find yourself down there.

The Toffees recent slump has seen them claim just four points from a possible 21, having gone unbeaten in Sam Allardyce's first eight games in charge. Williams was quick to acknowledge that results needed to change.

"Obviously with the results we have been getting we have started to slip the other way that you don't want to be going.

"We have got to get back on track because we have to get back on track and perform better, get results, get clean sheets, win games and you will be alright if you do that."

The 33-year old was speaking after Everton drew at home to West Brom 1-1, in a match overshadowed by a broken leg sustained by midfielder James McCarthy, with the Welshman admitting the injury had affected his team-mates.

"We are gutted more than I could tell you. It is really bad. Once that happens it is difficult to pick yourself up after that to be honest. It is incomprehensible, especially to him with his recent history. It's a tough one."

The Toffees will enjoy a weekend off after losing to rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, resuming their league campaign at home to Leicester a week on Wednesday.

