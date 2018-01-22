Aston Villa Manager Steve Bruce Provides Update on Mile Jedinak's Thigh Injury

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has given the press an update as it relates to the fitness of midfielder Mile Jedinak.

Jedinak has missed Villa's last two matches with a thigh injury, sitting out through wins against Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

(You might also be interested in reading: Chelsea Legend John Terry Reveals Mourinho Inspired Decision to Pursue Management)

The player has been participating in training, yet Bruce isn't willing to risk further injury by rushing him back to soon.

"He's trained twice in 18 days and it's been a bit stop start," the 57-year-old told reporters following a question Jedinak's status, via the Birmingham Mail.

Injury update: Mile Jedinak and Glenn Whelan are back in training ahead of the weekend clash with @BarnsleyFC...#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/88fyyZQOpz — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 19, 2018

"He did fantastically well to play against Middlesbrough and Bristol City, but then had a thigh injury, a tear.

"I thought I would shoot myself if I played him, took a risk and he's out for six weeks.

"I decided we'll stay with what we've got, give him the weekend, let him train and get ready for Sheffield United."

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Bruce also revealed his intention to give all of the players extra time off, with their next match scheduled for January 30. There's a flu spreading through the club as well, and the manager sees the period as a perfect one to get rid of it.

"I’m giving everybody three or four days off," he continued.

"James Chester played with the flu really and he looked like it towards the end.

"All my staff have been sick, my doctor’s had it, my second in command has had it, the staff have had it, they’ve all had it!

"It’s the ideal time to give everyone three or four days off in preparation for Sheffield United."