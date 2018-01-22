Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Praises Bold Bremen After Hard-Fought Victory at the Allianz Arena

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Jupp Heynckes found himself singing the praises of a relegation-threatened side for the second time this season following Bayern Munich's unconvincing 4-2 victory over SV Werder Bremen on Sunday.

The Bundesliga veteran, who received a legendary status in football during his playing career with Borussia Mönchengladbach, was able to take positives from the game in Bavaria, claiming that winning games where Bayern aren't at their best is a good sign of champions.

"We encountered a team that turned in a very good display, attacked boldly for the most part and caused us problems," Heynckes said after the game, as quoted by the club website.

"We weren't as determined in our moves today, we were too slow in our transitions from defence to attack. But winning matches like this marks us out. 

"Bremen turned in a good performance, they didn't play like a team from the bottom of the table in the relegation battle."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The hosts' captain for the afternoon, Thomas Müller, also spoke after the game, claiming that are still "quite a few things to work on" for Bayern Munich moving forward.

"It's been a rather long week for us, we played last Friday and now on Sunday. But the team are there when they need to be," Müller claimed.

"However, we have quite a few things to work on, as we do after every match. We certainly aren't where we want to be."

