Ben Davies Reveals He Began Career as a 'Keeper-Sweeper' & Insists Players Don't Want to Leave Spurs

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has revealed that he began his career as a keeper-sweeper while playing in Denmark, and stressed that he and his teammates are happy at the club.

The Welsh international moved to the city of Viborg when he was eight and learnt the game while immersed in a unique culture.

He is not alone in that regard: teammate Christian Eriksen was born in Middelfart and began his career at his local club. Davies, however, took a somewhat unconventional route to the position of left-back.

“Every winter in Denmark, we used to play indoor football on handball courts," he said in an interview with the Telegraph. "It was all about technique and passing and moving. It makes you learn a lot at that age.

“In the winter in Wales, playing on grass pitches you can’t pass the ball and 50 per cent of games are called off because of the weather. I was the keeper-sweeper. They don’t actually have goalkeepers as you can’t use your hands. It was all pass and move.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There appears to be no intention to challenge Hugo Lloris' place between the sticks. “That might be a step too far," he admitted.


Davies is content, then, to remain at left-back, where he has impressed under the guidance of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract with Spurs last year - joining a number of teammates in committing his future to the club - and he has expressed his belief that everyone is "happy" in north London.

“At the majority of other clubs there are people looking for interest elsewhere,” Davies said. "That does not seem to be the case here. People are happy.”

