Benitez Refuses to Discuss New Toon Contract Deal Until After January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has told the club to focus on new signings rather than extending his contract, as the end of the January transfer window creeps ever nearer. 

That is according to the Telegraph, who believe that the club's owners are determined to tie down fan favourite Benitez to a new deal, with his contract currently set to expire in 18 months time.

Benitez has constantly expressed his desire for the club to spend more money, and previously admitted that he was worried he would not receive the sufficient funds needed to strengthen his side.

So far Newcastle have yet to open their chequebook this month despite being linked with a number of players. With Newcastle's potential takeover still up in the air, Benitez appeared to be running out of patience with the club, and there were even unfounded rumours he had tendered his resignation after the latest takeover bid fell through.

It would appear that the key factor in Benitez deciding whether he wants to sign a new contract or not will be how much money the board spend on transfers this January, and it is probably for this reason that the Spaniard has delayed talks until February at the earliest.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Newcastle have recorded two wins, two draws and two losses from their previous six Premier League games, and currently sit in 15th place in the table, only one point off the relegation zone.

They are still confident that they can bring in Chelsea winger Kenedy, and also look to be in the market for a striker and goalkeeper.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters