Benitez Refuses to Discuss New Toon Contract Deal Until After January Transfer Window

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has told the club to focus on new signings rather than extending his contract, as the end of the January transfer window creeps ever nearer.

That is according to the Telegraph, who believe that the club's owners are determined to tie down fan favourite Benitez to a new deal, with his contract currently set to expire in 18 months time.

Benitez has constantly expressed his desire for the club to spend more money, and previously admitted that he was worried he would not receive the sufficient funds needed to strengthen his side.

Mike Ashley is walking on very, very thin ice. Rafa Benitez the only thing preserving the very fragile truce between club and fans at #nufc. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) January 16, 2018

So far Newcastle have yet to open their chequebook this month despite being linked with a number of players. With Newcastle's potential takeover still up in the air, Benitez appeared to be running out of patience with the club, and there were even unfounded rumours he had tendered his resignation after the latest takeover bid fell through.

It would appear that the key factor in Benitez deciding whether he wants to sign a new contract or not will be how much money the board spend on transfers this January, and it is probably for this reason that the Spaniard has delayed talks until February at the earliest.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Newcastle have recorded two wins, two draws and two losses from their previous six Premier League games, and currently sit in 15th place in the table, only one point off the relegation zone.

They are still confident that they can bring in Chelsea winger Kenedy, and also look to be in the market for a striker and goalkeeper.