Chelsea Target Arturo Vidal Rules Out Bayern Exit in January But Hints at Summer Move

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has ruled out the possibility of a January exit, but claimed that "we'll have to see what happens in the summer", according to Sky Sport.

The Chile international has been linked with a move to Chelsea this month, although manager Jupp Heynckes has insisted that no players will leave the club.

Vidal himself backed that up after Sunday's 4-2 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen, but suggested that he could depart upon the arrival of midfielder Leon Goretzka from Schalke in the summer.

"We'll have to see what happens in the summer," the 30-year-old said having been introduced as a second-half substitute in Bayern's victory.

"I'm still here until June and I'm happy," he added. "I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens, but at this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams."

Vidal was introduced with 60 minutes played as Bayern overcame the challenge of Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-BREMEN

Jerome Gondorf gave the visitors an unexpected lead, before Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski turned the score on its head.


Bremen made it 2-2 with 16 minutes remaining but Muller and Lewandowski were again on hand to secure another win.

"They surprised us," said Vidal. "They went out to look for the win from the first minute and that made it a bit difficult.

"But thank God, in the end, we were able to get the three points. We hope to be champions as soon as possible to focus 100 per cent on the Champions League."

