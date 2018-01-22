Diego Simeone Hails Antoine Griezmann's 'Perfect Attitude' Despite Stuttering Form

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was full of praise for his superstar talisman Antoine Griezmann, and his application to the game in both training and on match days.

The French international has been linked with a move to rivals Barcelona - although the Catalan giants maintain they have no deal for the forward - and hasn't been performing to his lofty standards of late.



The 26-year-old netted the only goal for Los Rojiblancos before being substituted in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to ninth placed Girona. Despite his frustration with the result, the Argentine coach defended Griezmann's performances this term.

BREAKING: Barcelona have issued a statement strongly denying claims of an alleged deal with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. #SSN pic.twitter.com/2vt2bah5DQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 20, 2018

Speaking to reporters (via Marca) Simeone claimed: "It was a very good game for him [Griezmann].



"He was involved in very good attacking moves and combinations, he had a good understand with Costa and Correa, plus he scored the goal.



"It is difficult to understand things sometimes that you cannot see and I am not inside his head, but he always does his best for us and is a constant threat, so I can have no complaints."

The player has been linked with Barcelona ever since Neymar's outrageous departure from the Camp Nou, but has struggled for form this season; with many pundits and football experts attributing his rough patch to his desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano next summer.