Diego Simeone Hails Antoine Griezmann's 'Perfect Attitude' Despite Stuttering Form

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was full of praise for his superstar talisman Antoine Griezmann, and his application to the game in both training and on match days.

The French international has been linked with a move to rivals Barcelona - although the Catalan giants maintain they have no deal for the forward - and hasn't been performing to his lofty standards of late.

The 26-year-old netted the only goal for Los Rojiblancos before being substituted in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to ninth placed Girona. Despite his frustration with the result, the Argentine coach defended Griezmann's performances this term.

Speaking to reporters (via Marca) Simeone claimed: "It was a very good game for him [Griezmann].

"He was involved in very good attacking moves and combinations, he had a good understand with Costa and Correa, plus he scored the goal.

"It is difficult to understand things sometimes that you cannot see and I am not inside his head, but he always does his best for us and is a constant threat, so I can have no complaints."

The player has been linked with Barcelona ever since Neymar's outrageous departure from the Camp Nou, but has struggled for form this season; with many pundits and football experts attributing his rough patch to his desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters