Egypt FA President Claims Real Madrid Will Make Summer Offer for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation at Liverpool this season and looks poised to enter the World Cup in fine form.

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

The Egyptian FA President has claimed that Real Madrid will make a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the summer. 

The Daily Mail reports that Hany Abo Rida said: ''Real Madrid will make an offer for Salah during the summer.

''Salah is now looking to improve his game. Obviously if an Egyptian plays for a club as popular around the world as Real Madrid, it's going to be great for Egyptian football.''

The Egyptian forward has been a revelation for Liverpool since his £39m move from A.S. Roma and is attracting worldwide attention.

Having struggled domestically this season, with the attackers in particular not performing well, Real Madrid are left fourth in La Liga, a huge 19 points behind leaders Barcelona. 

Florentino Perez will be looking to make a statement and get the Spanish club back to their best as soon as possible. If Salah continues performing as he has done so far this season, it would be no surprise to see him playing in Madrid next season.

The African Player of the Year has scored an incredible 24 goals and got 9 assists in 30 games for Liverpool this season, equating to a goal every 98 minutes. These are stats that cannot be competed with by any of Real's 'Galacticos.'

Liverpool will not be looking to sell the player who has quickly become their main man and the recent departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona will only make them less inclined to let go of the Egyptian.

Real Madrid have a reputation for always getting their man, but this one will prove challenging, and may involve a world record transfer fee.

