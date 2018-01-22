Fan Charged After Allegedly Urinating inQPR Goalkeeper's Water Bottle

A Middlesbrough has been arrested and subsequently charged for allegedly urinating into Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies' water bottle during the Hoops' 3-0 defeat to Boro.

Smithies had his water bottle urinated in by an opposition fan during the match. It is believed that a Boro fan invaded the pitch prior to the event to steal the bottle.

A fan is then believed to have urinated into the bottle. A social media video then shows a fan throwing back onto the pitch behind the QPR goal. Police arrested an opposition fan after the incident.

I’ve been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again I’m sure @FSF_FairCop agrees — Cleveland Football (@ClePolFootball) January 21, 2018

Despite the disgusting act of urinating into someone else's water bottle, it seems that the action that followed is what will get the fan into further trouble. The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement saying that a man has been charged with throwing an item on the pitch and will face court.

The Metropolitan Police Football Unit Twitter account said: "A male has has been bailed and will appear at court next month."

After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch. The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month. — MPS Football Unit (@MPSFootballUnit) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile, it was an emphatic victory for Middlesbrough who are under new management with former Premier League boss Tony Pulis. Boro have won three games out of five under their new manager, and their 3-0 victory over QPR takes them up to eighth in the Championship table.

Boro will be looking for a late push for the play-off place under their new manager, they are just two points off of sixth place Sheffield United. Boro will play Brighton in the FA Cup in their next fixture.