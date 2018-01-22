'His Work is Admirable': Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Nothing But Praise For German Boss Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane has talked up Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Swansea City on Monday night.

The Senegalese attacker describes the German as a 'very good coach' who keeps improving his players and claims to be very happy working under such a manager.

I am massively excited by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team at the moment. I think he's completely brilliant. I'm also a little disappointed we sold one of our best players for £142m and aren't going to reinvest it. Don't see why a real fan can't be both. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 22, 2018

"I want to achieve a lot [at Liverpool]," Mane said, via ESPN.

"Even though it's difficult in the league [to win the title], we are still in the FA Cup and want to achieve something there, and naturally also in the Champions League.

"Klopp is a very good coach. He loves his players, helps them. He betters them all the time. His work is admirable. This make me happy.

Training 🤙⚽️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:36am PST

"He has all the qualities of a great coach. He's a motivator and I enjoy his training sessions. He always wants the maximum."

Mane also likened his international coach Aliou Cisse to the Reds boss in giving his thoughts on his nation's chances at the upcoming World Cup.

"I don't think there are too many differences. Cisse also likes the attack, presses high, and he also can motivate players," he added.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

"He trusts his pros, and this what makes for the good atmosphere in the dressing room."

"I think it's one of the most difficult groups. They are all big nations, but everything's possible in football.

"We want to survive the group stages, and then make it as far as possible."

Klopp will lead his men against Swansea on Monday, possibly still high off the memorable win against Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool are the only team to hand City a loss in the league this season after beating the top flight leaders 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield last Sunday.