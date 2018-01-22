Liverpool Put Off as Cagliari Slap €80m Price Tag on Talented Young Duo

January 22, 2018

Liverpool's hopes of signing Cagliari youngsters Nicolo Barella and Han Kwang-song have suffered a setback after the Italian side demanded €80m for the duo.


Juventus and Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested in signing Han, prompting the Rossoblu to place a heavy price tag on their prized assets.


According to Calciomercato, Cagliari value midfielder Barella at €50m, whilst Han's price tag has been set at €30m.

The valuation is rumoured to have put off the Reds, who were supposedly hoping to strike a deal to sign the pair for around half of the quoted price - around €40m.

The teenagers have enjoyed regular first team action this season, with both forging successful international youth careers. Barella has starred in the heart of Cagliari's midfield, and Han has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Perugia, with their performances seemingly leading Europe's elite clubs to take an interest in their services.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he will not willingly part with any cash unless it is the right deal for the club, despite having his pockets filled with money after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m.


“I don’t think about money. Nobody told me that I have to think about money because we are always reasonable, we always try to do the right thing,” Klopp said.

“Obviously we don’t hesitate to spend the money, we did a few times, but it is not about the moment, it is about making the right decision.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, days after RB Leipzig announced that Naby Keita will not be moving to Anfield ahead of his scheduled summer move.

