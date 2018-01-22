Manchester City Signs Star Kevin de Bruyne to New Deal Through 2023

Kevin De Bruyne has emerged as an integral figure under Pep Guardiola and will be staying put at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

The Belgium international has been an integral figure in City's team this season, with Pep Guardiola's side firm favourites for the Premier League title.

Speaking to City's website, De Bruyne said: “I am really happy to have signed this new deal.

“As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one.

“Not only are we winning – we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Kevin’s new deal is great news for our club.

“He has shown this season how important he is to the team and has been integral in everything we’ve done so far.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”

De Bruyne has contributed six goals and 10 assists in 24 Premier League appearances this season, also helping City finish top of their Champions League group.

The 26-year-old joined City in 2015 and has won a League Cup during his time in England.

