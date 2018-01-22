Michael Owen Receives Backlash After Giving Opinion on Alexis Sanchez's Move to Man Utd

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Alexis Sanchez could be officially confirmed as a Manchester United player any minute now. 

It has been a long transfer saga for the Chile international. After it looked so certain that Sanchez would end up at Manchester City, Manchester United gazumped their rivals with a bigger offer and have all but won the race for the 29-year-old's signature. 

While Sanchez has been offered a huge amount of money to sign with United, and looks likely to earn around £400,000-a-week, his decision to choose Jose Mourinho's United over Pep Guardiola's City has raised a few eyebrows.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In his column for the Daily Mail, former United forward Michael Owen gave his opinion about the Sanchez move.

"There is clearly one major reason why Alexis Sanchez is choosing Manchester United over Manchester City. Naturally, as a footballer he wants to maximise his earnings but as an attacking player, I’m still surprised he would opt for Jose Mourinho over Pep Guardiola," he wrote.

"I wouldn’t blame Sanchez for taking what is said to be £400,000 a week. The talk of him being a mercenary is well off the mark. He’s just a footballer making his living at the market rate but on pure footballing grounds, United could never have been his first choice."

It is safe to say the Man United fans were not happy about Owen's suggestion that the Red Devils would be second choice over their bitter rivals Man City. 

Owen added, "Jose will have Sanchez, Pogba, Lukaku, Matic — all his choices. Add in Mata, Rashford and Martial and he can’t complain he hasn’t got the attacking players to take on City. Maybe he will unleash something different next season. My guess is, he’ll conform to type."

Sanchez looks set to adopt the iconic number seven shirt at Man United. If the transfer is completed this week, he could be in action for the Red Devils in the FA Cup against Yeovil next weekend. 

