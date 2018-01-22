PHOTO: Arsenal's Deal to Sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan Close as Player Pictured in Arsenal Training Top

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Following the photo of Alexis Sanchez sporting a Manchester United kit, a photo of Henrikh Mkhitaryan has emerged with the swap deal between the two players all but confirmed.


The Chilean was spotted last night taking a selfie in United's home kit, and now a photo has emerged of a smiling Mkhitaryan in an Arsenal training top, as reported by Sport Bible. 

Image by Glenn Doyle

Both players underwent medicals on Sunday ahead of the transfer with the deal said to be a straight swap between Sanchez and Mkhitaryan.


The deal is yet to be officially confirmed by the clubs with work permits set to be the final issue to be resolved before the swap deal can be completed.

The Armenian began the season brilliantly with United, however in the past few months the attacker has fallen out of favor with manager Jose Mourinho. The deal seems to be a good one for the ex-Borussia Dortmund man, who will be looking for a fresh start under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan has 5 assists in 11 starts for United this season, and yesterday he celebrated his 29th birthday with agent Mino Raiola and soon to be ex-teammate Paul Pogba.

The swap deal might seem to be better for United, with Sanchez expected to give the Red Devils a boost which could possibly see them close the gap at the top to leaders Manchester City

However, if Wenger can get Mkhitaryan back to the form we saw at the beginning of the season, the Gunners could well make a late push for fourth place, and with the possibility of a reunion with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cards the future does seem bright for the north Londoners.

As for Arsenal, up next is the second leg of their semi-final clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. The first leg ended 0-0, and with home advantage on their side the Gunners could well end the week with a place in the final booked and potentially two new players in their squad.

