PHOTO: Man Utd on Brink of Alexis Sanchez Announcement After Player Pictured on Old Trafford Pitch

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Manchester United are on the brink of formally announcing the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal after the Chilean superstar was spotted on the Old Trafford pitch wearing the club's colours, taking pictures for his official unveiling.


With Sanchez having agreed terms and successfully passed a medical, that unveiling is now expected to happen on either Monday or Tuesday.

According to BBC's David Ornstein, the last detail that requires attention before the deal can be fully signed off relates to the formality of an update of the 29-year-old's work permit.

As expected, Sanchez was wearing the number seven shirt on his back when he was snapped from a distance by somebody who happened to be inside Old Trafford at the same time.

He is the first player to wear the famous number for United since Memphis Depay was sold last January. Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia and Angel Di Maria are the only other players to have occupied the shirt since Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer of 2009.

Sanchez's arrival will offer a huge boost to United over the second half of the season. Not only is he a proven Premier League after three fine seasons with Arsenal between 2014 and 2017, he is also eligible to play in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Gunners were of course absent from the Champions League group stage, while Sanchez was omitted from the side that was humiliated by Championship side Nottingham Forest earlier this month, meaning he is not cup-tied in either competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters