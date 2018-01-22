Pochettino Admits Draw Was a 'Fair Result' After Spurs Stumble Against Saints

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino accepted that his side didn't deserve to win following Spurs' 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday evening.

The Argentinean said the pitch was one of the key factors behind his team not playing to their best abilities. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Pochettino reflected: “It was a tough game and I think a draw was a fair result in the end.

“It's true it wasn't our best day and there are many reasons (for that) and one was the pitch, which didn't help either team to play well. It was an amazing battle, lots of challenges and in the end the result is fair."

Spurs have some huge fixtures coming up, with games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus in the Champions League following next weekend's FA Cup tie against Newport County, and Pochettino acknowledged that these games could make or break his side's season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Of course they will be important for us,” he said.

“It is important if we are going to take points and win the games, be sure that we are going to fight and if not, it will be difficult.”

Finally, Pochettino played down Spurs' chances of adding to the squad in this transfer window, claiming Tottenham do not have the same abilities as some other big teams.

“The other clubs find a way to sign players that can improve and help their team and squads,” he said.

“Nothing to say but for us it is difficult and will be difficult for different reasons. It is obvious.”

