Puel Claims Mahrez is a More 'Complete' Player Than He Was in Leicester's Title Winning Campaign

Leicester City boss Claude Puel believes Riyad Mahrez is now a more 'complete' player this season than he was during the Foxes' 2015/16 Premier League title winning campaign.

During that incredible title winning season, the 26-year-old scored 17 top-flight goals and was also crowned the PFA Player of the Year for his outstanding performances. So far this season, the talented winger has registered eight league goals and seven assists, with his latest coming in their 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Riyad Mahrez has now scored in each of his last 5 #PL matches against Watford pic.twitter.com/bORT9ehZSr — Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2018

Reported by Goal, Puel believes that Mahrez's game has developed and he has now become a better all-round team player. The French coach said: "Better? I think he's more complete, he can do more penetration, he is an experienced player and has good maturity.





"When he can make penetration or play simple, it's good for him and the team. It was a different play [style], it was a direct play, long ball, and after with Jamie [Vardy] and Riyad they made the difference."

The Foxes' manager continued: "He can organise the play with one or two touches and can give assists - he is more complete. We saw this on the pitch, he is enjoying his football and this is fantastic.

"It's not a problem for him and it's important he continues his work."

It is without question that Mahrez is playing with confidence and an renewed vigour, and the fact that Leicester City are looking like a side that are threatening to break in to the Premier League's top 6 is reward for the Algerian international's commitment to the greater cause of the team.