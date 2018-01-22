Puel Claims Mahrez is a More 'Complete' Player Than He Was in Leicester's Title Winning Campaign

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Leicester City boss Claude Puel believes Riyad Mahrez is now a more 'complete' player this season than he was during the Foxes' 2015/16 Premier League title winning campaign.

During that incredible title winning season, the 26-year-old scored 17 top-flight goals and was also crowned the PFA Player of the Year for his outstanding performances. So far this season, the talented winger has registered eight league goals and seven assists, with his latest coming in their 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend. 

(You may also be interested in reading the match report from Saturday's Premier League encounter with Watford where Mahrez put on a glittering display)

Reported by Goal, Puel believes that Mahrez's game has developed and he has now become a better all-round team player. The French coach said: "Better? I think he's more complete, he can do more penetration, he is an experienced player and has good maturity.


"When he can make penetration or play simple, it's good for him and the team. It was a different play [style], it was a direct play, long ball, and after with Jamie [Vardy] and Riyad they made the difference."

Great victory, great goals and clean sheet ✅

A post shared by RM26 London Leicester Paris (@riyadmahrez26.7) on

The Foxes' manager continued: "He can organise the play with one or two touches and can give assists - he is more complete. We saw this on the pitch, he is enjoying his football and this is fantastic.

"It's not a problem for him and it's important he continues his work."

It is without question that Mahrez is playing with confidence and an renewed vigour, and the fact that Leicester City are looking like a side that are threatening to break in to the Premier League's top 6 is reward for the Algerian international's commitment to the greater cause of the team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters