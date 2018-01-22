Report Claims Lemar January Deal Still Possible While Liverpool Boss Urges Caution Over Transfers

Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar could yet leave Ligue 1 this winter, as reports claim that Monaco are willing to sell the Frenchman this transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of mass transfer speculation since last summer with a number of Europe's top clubs reportedly set to offer for the midfielder.

According to Football Whispers it seems as though Lemar's time in Ligue 1 could still be up before the summer.

The report claims that Liverpool are one of the clubs who were set to approach the Frenchman, and that although Monaco were holding out for €90m when Arsenal came in for Lemar in the summer, they believe a fee of €75m would be enough to lure Monaco into a deal.





However proceedings may not be as simple as it seems, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly unsure about wanting to make another high-profile signing in January.

“I don’t think about money because we are always reasonable and we always try to do the right thing", Klopp said recently when asked about further transfers.

The Reds have already spent £75m of the £142m they received for Philippe Coutinho on Virgil van Dijk, and with an array of attacking talent already at his disposal, Klopp looks reluctant to upset the balance in the squad.

This could prevent the Reds from pulling the trigger on a potential deal, opening the door to other Premier League clubs to come in for the youngster.

Lemar himself is currently a part of Didier Deschamps' French side and will no doubt have aspirations to be named in France's World Cup squad for the summer.

Many have argued that a change of club and a change of league may hinder his already strong chances of being selected for the tournament, however it looks as though his time at Monaco is now limited.

Whilst the Frenchman may not be hitting the heights he hit last season, he is still having a good season - helping Monaco to fourth in Ligue 1. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva all leaving in the summer, it looks as though the French league champions are set to lose another star in Lemar sooner rather than later.