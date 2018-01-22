Report: Stoke City Makes £3.25M Bid for NYCFC Star Jack Harrison

Could the NYCFC star be heading home to the Premier League?

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Stoke City have made a £3.25m bid for New York City star Jack Harrison, who has impressed in the MLS after failing to make the grade at the academies of both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The winger, originally from the Stoke, joined the American side in 2016 and has been one of the club's star players, being voted as the second best player in the league in the same year. 

His impressive form has gathered interest from many clubs but the Daily Mail have reported that his hometown club have launched a bid for him. The 21-year-old is a current England international at under-21 level, and moved between Liverpool and Manchester United's academies, never making an appearance for either senior side. 

New Stoke boss Paul Lambert has not ruled out new faces at the bet365 stadium, saying: "If we can bring one or two in...and I'm sure everybody at the club will work together to try to do it."

The Scot started his tenure in Staffordshire with a crucial 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday, a win which took the struggling Potters out the bottom three. It was their first win in five games, a run of form which led to Mark Hughes' sacking.

