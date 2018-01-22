Liverpool aims to strengthen its top-four credentials in the Premier League when it travels to Wales to take on relegation-threatened Swansea City on Monday.

The Reds are two points clear of fifth-place Tottenham but can take advantage of Spurs' draw vs. Southampton and make that gap a five-point one if it can handle the struggling Swans. Swansea sits in last place in the Premier League with just 17 points from 23 games and will be hard-pressed to stop the pressing style of Jurgen Klopp's men and the star attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool, fresh off delivering Manchester City its first defeat of the season in a 4-3 thriller, will be eyeing its fifth straight win in the league as it hits the road to take on the bottom dweller. The Reds won the earlier meeting between the two sides on Boxing Day, routing Swansea 5-0 at Anfield.

