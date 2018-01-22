Valverde & Suarez Hail 'Best Player in History' as Messi Inspires Barcelona in Betis Thrashing

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

After yet another stunning performance, manager Ernesto Valverde and Luis Suarez have praised Lionel Messi as the greatest in history following Barcelona's 5-0 demolishing of Real Betis on Sunday.

Messi scored twice to take his tally in La Liga to 19 goals in 20 games this season, and was also involved an amazing piece of skill to take the ball away from three players which left the whole stadium applauding his brilliance. 

As reported by Marca, Valverde said he simply felt lucky to be around to witness the genius of the player.

"You have to enjoy him," said the coach. "We have been able to live his era. I have suffered because of him and I know what that is like. Now I can enjoy it. It is an event to watch him every day. He is the best player there is and there ever will be."

Suarez, who also scored two goals in the game, added: "The people who came to the stadium could enjoy it, they had the chance to see the best player in history. He plays each game with such detail. He's spectacular."


The win moves Barcelona 11 points clear at the top of La Liga, and with Messi in this kind of form, it is hard to see the Catalan club relinquishing such a comfortable position.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Barcelona have a comfortable looking run of fixtures coming up, facing the likes of struggling La Liga sides such as Alaves and Espanyol before their mouth-watering Champions League tie against Chelsea. Messi may feel he has a point to prove, having never scored against Chelsea in eight matches in the past. 

