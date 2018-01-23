Report: Arsenal Increases Bid to Sign Aubameyang From Dortmund

Arsenal have upped their bid for Borussia Dortmund's star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the hopes of sealing a deal for the Gabon international.

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

The Gunners are hoping to reunite Aubameyang with his former team mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who they signed on Monday as part of Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United.

However, according to German outlet Bild, this new offer still does not meet Dortmund's expectations.

The new offer is believed to be £50.9m - a £2.6m increase from their previous offer of £48.3m.

The German club are holding out for £61.5m, which Arsenal are reluctant to meet. It would be a record-breaking deal for the north London club.

Aubameyang continued to train with his current club this week and any potential deal could be delayed until next week as the striker is due in court on Monday as a witness in the Dortmund bus bombing trial.

With Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger seemingly pleased with the swap deal which saw Mkhitaryan move south, the Frenchman could look to fashion a similar deal with Dortmund which would see Olivier Giroud move the other way in order to make up the remaining funds.

