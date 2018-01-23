Arsenal Set to Re-Send Nigerian Youngster Out on Loan for More Game-Time

Arsenal are looking recall youngster Kelechi Nwakali from his loan spell at Dutch side VVV Venlo with another Dutch outlet, MVV Maastricht a possible future loan destination.

According to the International Business Times, the Gunners are thought to be unhappy at the game time being given to the young Nigerian midfielder and are reportedly set to cut his loan deal short and give him a new opportunity elsewhere, having made just 12 appearances all season.

Arsenal prepared to recall Kelechi Nwakali from VVV Venlo.

FC Porto plan swoop for Nigerian

➡️ https://t.co/7UPmjMzG9X pic.twitter.com/OKG4HtHoin — Jollof Sports 🇳🇬 (@JollofSports) January 19, 2018

Arsenal are keen for him to play as much as he can as he continues to gain first-team experience and will send him out on loan somewhere he will be assured that.

Porto were said to be keen to sing the Under-17 World Cup winner, but only on a full-time basis and it’s thought Arsenal do not want to lose Nwakali permanently.

The 19-year-old midfielder’s brother and agent Alwell Nwakali has said that Maastricht are interesting in signing his client and younger brother, with Arsenal thought to be willing to let the move happen.

According to Allwell Nwakali, brother of Arsenal player Kelechi Nwakali, Arsenal are poised to recall the Attacking Midfielder from VVV-Venlo due to lack of game time, with FC Porto interested in taking him for the remainder of the season. — Tommy Shelby - ⚽️CloudSportsFootball⚽️ (@ArsenalNexus) January 18, 2018

Nwakali spent last season on loan with Maastricht and made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and creating four more.

His agent even suggested that Nwakali could be a part of Arsene Wenger’s first-team next season, meaning getting experience now is crucial.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"MVV Maastricht want Kelechi, and I think Arsenal want that as well as they have initial understanding,'' Allwell Nwakali told allnigeriasoccer.com.

''Arsenal want him to join MVV so that he can playing day in, day out and this will help him build his game against the summer," the Arsenal midfielder's representative added.