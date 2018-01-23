Arsenal Set to Re-Send Nigerian Youngster Out on Loan for More Game-Time

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Arsenal are looking recall youngster Kelechi Nwakali from his loan spell at Dutch side VVV Venlo with another Dutch outlet, MVV Maastricht a possible future loan destination.

According to the International Business Times, the Gunners are thought to be unhappy at the game time being given to the young Nigerian midfielder and are reportedly set to cut his loan deal short and give him a new opportunity elsewhere, having made just 12 appearances all season.

Arsenal are keen for him to play as much as he can as he continues to gain first-team experience and will send him out on loan somewhere he will be assured that. 

Porto were said to be keen to sing the Under-17 World Cup winner, but only on a full-time basis and it’s thought Arsenal do not want to lose Nwakali permanently.

The 19-year-old midfielder’s brother and agent Alwell Nwakali has said that Maastricht are interesting in signing his client and younger brother, with Arsenal thought to be willing to let the move happen.

Nwakali spent last season on loan with Maastricht and made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and creating four more.

His agent even suggested that Nwakali could be a part of Arsene Wenger’s first-team next season, meaning getting experience now is crucial.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"MVV Maastricht want Kelechi, and I think Arsenal want that as well as they have initial understanding,'' Allwell Nwakali told allnigeriasoccer.com.

''Arsenal want him to join MVV so that he can playing day in, day out and this will help him build his game against the summer," the Arsenal midfielder's representative added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters