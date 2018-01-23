Chelsea Handed Carabao Cup Blow as Spanish Duo Ruled Out Through Injury

Spanish duo Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas will miss Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash with Arsenal on Wednesday through injury.

The Blues pair are unavailable for selection for the return leg at the Emirates tomorrow, with striker Morata ruled out with a back problem and Fabregas' issue not disclosed.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made the revelation during his pre-match press conference (h/t football.london) as he provided updates on some of his key personnel, and the Italian also revealed that he would be able to call up Andreas Christensen for the London derby.



BREAKING: Alvaro Morata & Cesc Fabregas will miss the second leg of @ChelseaFC's Carabao Cup semi-final at @Arsenal tomorrow. #SSN pic.twitter.com/C2HX8eztkb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018

He said: "Morata and Fabregas are out, they are not available for Arsenal game. Then I have to check a couple of situations.

"Morata has a problem in his back. I have to check a couple of situations before making the best decision, but Christensen is fit."

Morata missed the 4-0 Premier League victory at Brighton last Saturday due to a one-match suspension, but had been suffering from something of a goal drought before he was ruled out of the Gulls win.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Chelsea Winger Set to Undergo Medical With Newcastle Ahead of Proposed Loan Move)



Fabregas was also unable to feature due to a suspected hamstring injury, but Chelsea have chosen not to reveal what his exact problem is.

Meanwhile, Conte has explained why he considers winning the Carabao Cup to be an 'important target' for the reigning top flight champions.

The League Cup has been maligned in recent years by football fans, but the ex-Juventus and Italy head coach admitted that winning the trophy would be another bit step forward for his squad heading into the second half of this season.

Dzeko-Chelsea: should be a matter of hours.

Roma considering if to wait first for Sampdoria-Roma game tomorrow — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 23, 2018

Conte said: "For me and the players it is an important target for me. In my first season and a half I have the opportunity to win the league, reach FA Cup final and play community Shield. Now I have the chance to reach the Carabao Cup, it is important for me and my players."

The 48-year-old also provided a small update on the club's pursuit of Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri as he stated that there had been no developments in that area.

Conte added: "I don’t know. When the club has news, you will know."