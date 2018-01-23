Crystal Palace Confirm Signing of Polish Defender Jaroslaw Jach on Deal Until 2021

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Crystal Palace have officially confirmed the signing of defender Jaroslaw Jach, from Polish side Zaglebie Lubin.

Jach has joined the Eagles on a three and a half year deal, and becomes the first Polish player to represent the Selhurst Park club, and follows the arrival of Swedish midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica on Monday.

The centre back has made two appearances for his country, and last season helped Lubin to promotion to the Ekstraklasa, Polish football's top tier, at the first attempt, going on to make twenty appearances for the club this season, scoring once.

Speaking to the Crystal Palace club website, the Pole revealed: "This is a dream come true because the Premier League is the league I have followed since I was little. I always wanted to come and play here.

"I am very pleased and I hope that I will be able to help Crystal Palace to stay in the Premier League and perhaps achieve bigger success."

Jach's first chance to feature for his new club will come when they make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters