Crystal Palace Confirm Signing of Polish Defender Jaroslaw Jach on Deal Until 2021

Crystal Palace have officially confirmed the signing of defender Jaroslaw Jach, from Polish side Zaglebie Lubin.

Jach has joined the Eagles on a three and a half year deal, and becomes the first Polish player to represent the Selhurst Park club, and follows the arrival of Swedish midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica on Monday.

🤝 We're pleased to announce the signing of Jaroslaw Jach from @ZaglebieLubin on a three and a half year contract!



👋 #WitamyJarek #CPFC 🦅



Read the full story 👇https://t.co/9uqftLURSg pic.twitter.com/bk9OLrvavF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 23, 2018

The centre back has made two appearances for his country, and last season helped Lubin to promotion to the Ekstraklasa, Polish football's top tier, at the first attempt, going on to make twenty appearances for the club this season, scoring once.

Speaking to the Crystal Palace club website, the Pole revealed: "This is a dream come true because the Premier League is the league I have followed since I was little. I always wanted to come and play here.

"I am very pleased and I hope that I will be able to help Crystal Palace to stay in the Premier League and perhaps achieve bigger success."

Jach's first chance to feature for his new club will come when they make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday.