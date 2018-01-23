Fulham Reject Reported £15m Offer From West Brom for Midfielder Tom Cairney

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Championship side Fulham have reportedly rejected a £15m bid from Premier League strugglers West Brom for Scotland midfielder Tom Cairney.

Only last month Cairney claimed that he was committed to staying with Fulham despite being "flattered" by interest from West Brom's Premier League rivals Newcastle, but that doesn't appear to have deterred Baggies manager Alan Pardew from making a move of his own.

According to a tweet from The Guardian's Deputy Sports News Editor Ed Aarons, Fulham have rejected the £15m bid for Cairney, and are determined not to sell the highly rated midfielder.

Cairney has scored 22 goals in 111 appearances for Fulham since joining for a fee of around £3m from Blackburn Rovers in June 2015.

The Scotsman was awarded Fulham's Player of the Season for the 2016/17 campaign, during which he was the only player in the Championship to both score and assist more than ten goals, and signed a new contract until 2021 in the summer.

Cairney's creativity and goal threat would be a welcome addition to a West Brom lineup that has found the net just nineteen times in the Premier League this season, leaving them nineteenth in the table three points adrift from safety.

The Baggies have yet to make a signing in this window, ahead of what looks set to be a dramatic run in at the bottom end of the table with just six points covering the bottom half of the table.

