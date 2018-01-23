He's Leaving! Agent of Milan Outcast Loses His Sh*t in Meeting Over Rejected Boca Juniors Bid

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Gustavo Gomez's AC Milan future appears to be up in the air as Boca Juniors eye a January swoop for the centre-back.

TyC Sports host Cesar Luis Merlo took to Twitter to claim that Gomez's future at San Siro was looking extremely uncertain after the 24-year-old's agent threw a chair and broke a glass in the office of sporting director Massimilano Mirabelli after I Rossoneri rejected a £4.4m bid from Boca for his services.

Gomez's representative had met with Mirabelli to try and convince him to allow Gomez to leave for a reduced fee, but the Italian was having none of it and revealed that Milan would only allow him to depart for the right price.

That clearly upset Gomez's agent, and it appears that he'll be remain on Milan's books until Boca or any other interested party make a suitable offer for him.

Gomez has only made 20 appearances for the Serie A side since an £8m switch from Argentinian outfit Lanus in the summer of 2016.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He has featured just once this term - a 10 minute cameo in the 5-1 Europa League victory over Austria Vienna in late November - and wishes to leave Italy to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

Milan are refusing to let Gomez leave for anything less than £5.5m, according to Football Italia, and the Italian news publication also believes that Boca face competition from Racing Club Avellaneda for his signature.

The Paraguay international harbours hopes of returning to South America so he can get his professional career back on track, but unless either side stump up the correct fee for him Gomez won't be going anywhere.

Gomez made 19 appearances in all competitions for Milan last season, but his 2016/17 campaign was beset by runs in the team and on the bench as ex-manager Vincenzo Montella chopped and changed his backline.

Since Montella's departure, though, Gomez's fortunes haven't changed for the better with interim boss Gennaro Gattuso seeing fit not to play him in favour of other personnel.

