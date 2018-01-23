Jose Mourinho Hails 'Unforgettable' Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Transfer Saga Finally Draws to a Close

Jose Mourinho has hailed Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 'unforgettable' time at Old Trafford, after the Armenian forward left Manchester United for Arsenal on Monday evening.

The 29-year-old won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his single full season at the club, proving a driving force alongside Paul Pogba in United's European campaign which saw them snatch qualification for this season's Champions League.

Proud to be a Gunner🔴 pic.twitter.com/z1mnENRmdG — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 22, 2018

Alexis Sanchez moved in the other direction as part of the deal for Mkhitaryan, leaving the Emirates after three and a half years and two FA Cups in north London.

Speaking in a statement on the club's official website on Monday, Mourinho said: “I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness that I am sure he is going to get. He is a player that we will not forget, especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory.”

For his part, Mkhitaryan released a short message to the club's fans on Instagram after the move was confirmed, alongside a picture of arguably his most famous moment at the club - his 'scorpion kick' against Sunderland on Boxing Day 2016.

The statement read: "I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match.





"And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song 'Whoa Mkhitaryan...' every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on."