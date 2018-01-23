Jose Mourinho Hails 'Unforgettable' Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Transfer Saga Finally Draws to a Close

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Jose Mourinho has hailed Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 'unforgettable' time at Old Trafford, after the Armenian forward left Manchester United for Arsenal on Monday evening. 

The 29-year-old won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his single full season at the club, proving a driving force alongside Paul Pogba in United's European campaign which saw them snatch qualification for this season's Champions League.

Alexis Sanchez moved in the other direction as part of the deal for Mkhitaryan, leaving the Emirates after three and a half years and two FA Cups in north London. 

Speaking in a statement on the club's official website on Monday, Mourinho said: “I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness that I am sure he is going to get. He is a player that we will not forget, especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory.”

For his part, Mkhitaryan released a short message to the club's fans on Instagram after the move was confirmed, alongside a picture of arguably his most famous moment at the club - his 'scorpion kick' against Sunderland on Boxing Day 2016. 

The statement read: "I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match. 


"And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song 'Whoa Mkhitaryan...' every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters