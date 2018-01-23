Liverpool Issued Boost as Juventus CEO Admits He's 'Not Certain' Over Ability to Sign Emre Can

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has given reason for Juventus to believe they may now struggle to sign him this year.

The German midfielder has been linked with a move away from Anfield for the best part of a year, with the Old Lady supposedly keen to secure his services.

He has been stalling on an offer of a new deal by Liverpool but as reported by the Mirror, the club have recently received a boost with the Italian giants' confidence fading over signing the player.

Club general manager Beppe Marotta said: "For Emre Can, our interest is clear. We want to try to bring him to us, but it is not certain we will succeed because at the moment he has a contract offer from Liverpool and could renew. Also, there are other teams interested in him."

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 for a relatively paltry sum of £9.75m from Bayer Leverkusen, and has made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Reds.





Still only 24, Can has many years ahead of him at the top and Liverpool would not want to lose another of their midfielders this window, after they failed to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho.

Can does divide opinion amongst fans at Anfield - some believe he does not have the ability to become a top player, and those people will have had evidence to back up that argument on the basis of the midfielder's performance against Swansea on Monday night.