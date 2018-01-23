Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Waxes Lyrical Over Roberto Firmino's Remarkable Form

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

It does take quite a lot to impress a man like Robbie Fowler, but it appears that Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has just about done enough to get the Reds Legend talking.

The Brazilian forward has been on fire for the Anfield side this season, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far, and Fowler is taking notice.

Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/GettyImages

Writing in his column for the Mirror, the 42-year-old waxed lyrical over Firmino, who has been rather impressive, despite playing up top in an unfamiliar role this term.

"Firmino is having a top season for my old club," Fowler wrote.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He’s not got as much attention as Mo Salah or Philippe Coutinho, but he has a lot to his game, and you can see he brings a lot to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

"I don’t think he’ll ever be an out-and-out goalscorer, but that’s not his role. Klopp wants him to sacrifice a bit of his goals threat for the team – and he is willing to do that – which says a lot about him."

The ex-striker was also full of praise for manager Jurgen Klopp, who masterminded a remarkable victory over rampant Premier League leaders Manchester City last weekend, despite losing one of their best players in Philippe Coutinho.


"Liverpool’s display against City says a lot about them, too," Fowler continued.

"To do that, immediately after Coutinho left, shows Klopp is on the right lines.

"I’ve said this all season, on their day Liverpool can beat any side in the world. The job for them now is sustaining that over a season."

