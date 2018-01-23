Manchester City Set to Offer Attacking Pair Bumper New Deals as Reward for Stellar Recent Form

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are both set to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season with new contracts at the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

City having been busy tying down their keys players recently, with midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne the latest to do so - signing a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023 on Monday.

Leroy Sane (one of 🇩🇪 ‘s brightest prospects) Gabriel Jesus (one of 🇧🇷 ‘s brightest prospects) Raheem Sterling (one of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ‘s brightest prospects). One of Europe’s most exciting front 3. That’s not to mention the wealth of talent we have elsewhere. Terrific team. — AJS (@ajs_ajsblue1) January 20, 2018

Now it appears that Sterling and Jesus are both set to follow the Belgian's lead, with The Mirror reporting that Sterling is next to be offered a new deal by the club.

The deal is expected to run until 2023, with a basic salary of £220,000-a-week rising to around £275,000 with bonuses and incentives. Sterling's current deal is worth £180,000-a-week.

The report also claims that City are hopeful of extending the contract of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, whose reported weekly salary of £70,000 is expected to double with any new deal.

Both have been in stand out form for Pep Guardiola's runaway league leaders this season, with Sterling's goal tally of 18 this season already a career best.

Jesus meanwhile has scored eight goals this season, cementing his reputation as one of the best young striker's in the World, though he hasn't featured since tearfully limping out of City's goalless draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve with a knee ligament injury.