Mat Hummels Reveals the 2 European Leagues He Believes Are Better Than the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels reckons the Premier League and La Liga are both better leagues than the one he plies his trade in, the Bundesliga.

Rejecting the temptation to exercise any bias, the former Borussia Dortmund man spoke honestly to 100% Bundesliga football at NITRO this week, and conceded that England and Spain's top divisions are stronger because they are more competitive.

He said, as quoted by Goal: "The Spanish and English league are the two strongest, so of course we have to be careful that we do not slip behind other leagues.





"The Bundesliga misses that second or third team than can score points consistently. Munich's big lead at the top of the table isn't good from a competition point of view."





Hummels' comments don't mean he doesn't believe the Bundesliga can improve though, as he added: "It will be better again. We have more coaches in the league, who also like to play football. But there must be more.





"There has to be more action with the ball, fewer five-string chains destroying the game."

The Bavarians are currently top of the league by 16 points after an iffy start under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti; the Italian was sacked after losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in September and replaced by former boss Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis. They recorded their 15th league win of the season at the weekend by beating Werder Bremen 4-2.

Hummels, Lewandowski and Kimmich back in full training ahead of Bundesliga restart! 📺 pic.twitter.com/zl32lWCEo4 — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 11, 2018

The 72-year-old steadied the ship fantastically as other teams began to drop off, and now Bayern look set to claim a sixth straight league title.





Hummels - who has been with Bayern since returning from Dortmund in 2016 on a five-year deal - has been out of action for the past couple of weeks with a fever, but returned to training on Monday.