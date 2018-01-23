Arsene Wenger is looking to bolster his side after the departures of Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin have freed up some funds for the North London club.

In an unprecedented swap-deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to rivals Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the other way to the Emirates, Wenger has suggested his side are prepared to spend big and bring some of the biggest names in world football to North London.

Speaking to the Metro about the swap-deal Wenger said, "It is not that we are only losing a player, we are gaining a player as well."

The French boss went on to admit, his side haven't finished their business this month just yet. He said, “We are still active in the transfer market and trying to bring players in.”

And if reports are anything to go by, Arsenal look set to move for Borussia Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a prolific striker, who would more than cure Arsenal fans Sanchez heartache.

In the meantime, however, Wenger will be preparing his side for Wednesday night's semifinal second-leg tie against London rivalsChelsea, for a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal go into the game full of confidence after a 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace this past weekend, and with the promise of more signings coming to the Emirates, Arsenal fans may finally have something to shout about by the end of this week.