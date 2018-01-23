Spurs Adamant Star Players Are Going Nowhere This Month With No Incomings Planned Either

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Tottenham are adamant their star players won't be going anywhere this month and manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn't plan to add any reinforcements.

Spurs currently lie fifth in the Premier League table after slipping up against Southampton and fans had been hoping to see a couple of fresh faces to aid the team's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The club have been linked with a number of players such as Malcom, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura, but BBC football reporter Simon Stone tweeted to say that new players are not on the agenda for this month.

He also said that the club won't allow star players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Heung-min Son and Toby Alderweireld to leave the club, which has to make for reassuring news for the Spurs fans.

That is not the consensus of the majority though, with many finding it difficult to overlook the news that there won't be any new signings.

Although the club have showed promise again this season, the fact of the matter is that they are sixth and face strong competition to finish fourth.

Wat's more, Spurs have some extremely tricky fixtures coming up including Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and then the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Juventus - failure by Pochettino to yield respectable results against these sides could ensure a further rise in tensions at the club.

