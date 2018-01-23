Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal Compares Liverpool Win to 'Stopping an F1 Car' After Shock 1-0 Victory

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal compared his side's snatch and grab win over Liverpool on Monday to "stopping a Formula 1 car".

Alfie Mawson's first half strike was enough to give the rock bottom Swans a 1-0 win over a Liverpool who had 72% of possession and 21 shots, compared to just three for Swansea. The result brought the Swans to within three points off safety and dented Liverpool's top four aspirations.

Speaking on his game plan against the usually rampant Reds, Carvalhal told Sky Sports: 'I did an analogy with my players about this game. I said Liverpool is a really top team but they are like a Formula 1 car."





He added: "If you put a Formula 1 car in London in 4 o'clock traffic, the car will not run very fast. And that is exactly what we had to do against Liverpool. Put them to play the way they don't like."

The victory was only Carvalhal's second since taking over last month, and only Swansea's fifth of the season. As for Liverpool, it ended a run of 18 unbeaten games and was only their third loss of the Premier League season. It also killed the momentum they had picked after last weekend's stunning 4-3 win over leaders Manchester City.