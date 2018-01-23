Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal Compares Liverpool Win to 'Stopping an F1 Car' After Shock 1-0 Victory

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal compared his side's snatch and grab win over Liverpool on Monday to "stopping a Formula 1 car".

Alfie Mawson's first half strike was enough to give the rock bottom Swans a 1-0 win over a Liverpool who had 72% of possession and 21 shots, compared to just three for Swansea. The result brought the Swans to within three points off safety and dented Liverpool's top four aspirations.

Speaking on his game plan against the usually rampant Reds, Carvalhal told Sky Sports: 'I did an analogy with my players about this game. I said Liverpool is a really top team but they are like a Formula 1 car."


He added: "If you put a Formula 1 car in London in 4 o'clock traffic, the car will not run very fast. And that is exactly what we had to do against Liverpool. Put them to play the way they don't like."

The victory was only Carvalhal's second since taking over last month, and only Swansea's fifth of the season. As for Liverpool, it ended a run of 18 unbeaten games and was only their third loss of the Premier League season. It also killed the momentum they had picked after last weekend's stunning 4-3 win over leaders Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters