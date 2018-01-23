Twitter Reacts to Hilarious Carlos Carvalhal Soundbites After Shock Swansea Win Over Liverpool

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal is becoming something of a soundbite king after more hilarious analogies emerged following his side's shock 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Alfie Mawson's first-half goal was enough to hand the Swans a massive victory on home soil on Monday evening, and Carvalhal couldn't help but describe his team's triumph in amusing fashion.

The Portuguese manager was quoted by journalist Dave O'Connell as he revealed how his players had stopped Jurgen Klopp's 'Formula 1 car' from playing their best football:

And, if that wasn't enough, Carvalhal also explained why the victory had helped to revive the South Welsh club's season with Swansea now just three points from safety:

If nothing else Carvalhal is providing some decent laughs for football fans up and down the country, and a fair few couldn't help themselves but comment on his analogies via social media in the aftermath of the Liberty Stadium contest:

This isn't the first time that Carvalhal has gifted football with some remarkable quotes or actions though.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss stunned journalists during an Owls press conference as he scrunched up a £20 note before unfolding it - an action that he hoped would prove that the quality within Wednesday's squad hadn't been dented despite losing to bitter city rivals United.

He also bizarrely revealed why his Wednesday team hadn't done enough to beat Barnsley last April, with the 51-year-old using a food analogy to describe that his team couldn't play at their top level with the right 'ingredients'.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

He had said: “You can’t cook well if you don’t have fish, and you eat potatoes, it’s completely different.”

“If we will cook something, you buy good tomatoes, good potatoes, and good rice, but if don’t have the fish, you eat more potato. A potato cannot play the role of fish.”

We're kind of hoping Swansea stay up now just so we can hear more anecdotes from Carvalhal for seasons to come!

