West Ham Forward Ruled Out for 3 Weeks With Hamstring Problem as Hammers' Injury Woes Worsen

West Ham will be without the services of star man Marko Arnautovic for up to three weeks, after the Austrian international suffered a hamstring injury in the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Arnautovic had been enjoying an incredibly fruitful few months under the tutelage of new manager David Moyes.

😎 Marko Arnautovic's last seven Premier League matches:



⚽️ Six goals.

🅰️ Three assists.



⚒️ Frightening form! #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/5QlxPWNfop — Sky Sports FF (@SkyFantasyFooty) January 20, 2018

The former Stoke City attacker scored an impressive six goals and assisted a further three during an impressive Christmas period, in which the club collected 16 points and moved clear of the relegation zone.

The 28-year-old is another in a long line of West Ham attackers to have been struck down by injury in recent weeks.

Andy Carroll’s hopes of a move to Chelsea are over after picking up an ankle injury ruling him out for 4-6 weeks. Could require surgery which will see him sidelined for up to four months.



[via @JBurtTelegraph] pic.twitter.com/a8UDpCtA0A — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) January 20, 2018

Arnautovic joins Manuel Lanzini and Andy Carroll in the treatment room. Lanzini also suffered a hamstring injury - which will see the mercurial Argentine miss six weeks of action - while Carroll has been ruled out for up to three months with a foot injury.

The Hammers travel to the DW Stadium to face League One side Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.