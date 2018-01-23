West Ham Forward Ruled Out for 3 Weeks With Hamstring Problem as Hammers' Injury Woes Worsen

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

West Ham will be without the services of star man Marko Arnautovic for up to three weeks, after the Austrian international suffered a hamstring injury in the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend. 

Arnautovic had been enjoying an incredibly fruitful few months under the tutelage of new manager David Moyes. 

The former Stoke City attacker scored an impressive six goals and assisted a further three during an impressive Christmas period, in which the club collected 16 points and moved clear of the relegation zone. 

The 28-year-old is another in a long line of West Ham attackers to have been struck down by injury in recent weeks. 

Arnautovic joins Manuel Lanzini and Andy Carroll in the treatment room. Lanzini also suffered a hamstring injury - which will see the mercurial Argentine miss six weeks of action - while Carroll has been ruled out for up to three months with a foot injury.

The Hammers travel to the DW Stadium to face League One side Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters