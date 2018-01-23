West Ham Set to Bring Barcelona Winger Back to the Premier League in Audacious Swoop

January 23, 2018

West Ham are reportedly set to complete an audacious move for Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The Hammers have been linked with an astonishing number of players in this January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.

The club has turned a corner under David Moyes and have lifted themselves up into 11th in the Premier League, but the congested nature of the top flight means that they’re far from relegation safety.

The club are particularly susceptible to injuries following a busy festive schedule.

Moyes has come out publicly to say that he wants at least two additions to his squad this month, with only eight days left to do so.

Moyes is insistent on more quality in midfield, needing someone who can keep possession a bit better than his current selection of players.

Reported options for the East Londoners have included Deulofeu’s teammate Andre Gomes, as well as Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Allen, Joao Mario and Steven N’Zonzi.

But El Gol Digital have claimed that the club is willing to pay £20m to take Deulofeu back to the Premier League.

Deulofeu, who previously played for Everton before returning to Barcelona in 2017, would be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Manuel Lanzini, who has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.

