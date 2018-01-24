Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Signing Brazilian Wonderkid Maycon From Corinthians

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Maycon either in the remaining days of the January transfer window or in the summer.

The Sun report that Arsenal have been scouting the 20-year old, who is currently playing for Corinthians, for a couple of seasons now. It is understood Corinthians want around £9m for Maycon, but will demand he returns on loan as part of the deal.

The youngster is also wanted by Napoli, among a number of other clubs across Europe.

'Arsenal are very interested'



Maycon has only made 15 appearances for Corinthians and is currently on loan at Ponte Preta.





A source close to the Gunners said: "Arsenal are very interested in Maycon. He has been watched a fair amount for more than a year."





"They have been impressed and he has a promising future. He is not really a player for now. Arsenal have other priorities, so it could be one that happens in the summer, rather than now."

The Gunners have already brought in Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window, as well another potential star of the future in Konstantinos Mavropanos from the Greek side PAS Giannina, with the headline departure from the Emirates being Alexis Sánchez.





The Gunners are currently 6th in the Premier League table having thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger's side welcome Chelsea to the Emirates on Wednesday night in the second leg of the Carabao Cup Semi Final with the tie poised at 0-0.